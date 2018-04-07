AnarchistsPrime Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. AnarchistsPrime has a market cap of $20,303.00 and approximately $1,025.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar. One AnarchistsPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00070042 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000355 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000414 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime Profile

AnarchistsPrime is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. AnarchistsPrime’s official website is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

Buying and Selling AnarchistsPrime

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not possible to purchase AnarchistsPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

