Anavex Life Sciences (AVXL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ANAVEX LIFE SCIENCES CORP. is an emerging biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel drug targets for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. The company’s proprietary SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform involves the rational drug design of compounds that fulfill specific criteria based on unmet market needs and new scientific advances. Selected drug candidates demonstrate high, non-exclusive affinity for sigma receptors, which are involved in the modulation of multiple cellular biochemical signaling pathways. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $5.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.19.

AVXL opened at $2.36 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $6.49.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 150.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 49,904 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 66,931 shares during the period. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of drug candidates. The Company’s lead compounds include ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX PLUS, a combination of ANAVEX 2-73 with donepezil (Aricept), ANAVEX 19-144, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 7-1037, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1079, ANAVEX 1519 and ANAVEX 1066 being developed to treat Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

