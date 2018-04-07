BidaskClub Upgrades AngioDynamics (ANGO) to Buy

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 30th.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGO. Craig Hallum cut AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AngioDynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.87.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.88. 264,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,093. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.76, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $19.25.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

