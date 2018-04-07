AngioDynamics (ANGO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $16.33 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS raised shares of AngioDynamics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of AngioDynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.87.

ANGO stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.84. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $700.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $83.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $4,495,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AngioDynamics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 105,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 18,230 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

