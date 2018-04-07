Anglo American’s (AAL) “Conviction-Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed their conviction-buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report published on Friday. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($32.29) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($22.18) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,850 ($25.97) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,400 ($19.65) to GBX 1,550 ($21.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 800 ($11.23) price target on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,620 ($22.74) to GBX 1,670 ($23.44) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,737.81 ($24.39).

LON:AAL traded down GBX 26.40 ($0.37) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,618.40 ($22.72). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 950.10 ($13.34) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,870 ($26.25).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%.

In other news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 109,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,693 ($23.76), for a total transaction of £1,847,638.62 ($2,593,541.02).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and nickel; and iron and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

