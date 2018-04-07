Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,926 Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) by 107.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,926 shares during the quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

In related news, insider Anthony C. Green purchased 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, with a total value of $242,265.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,118.06, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.02. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $426.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Annaly Capital Management’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

WARNING: “Flinton Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,926 Shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/annaly-capital-management-inc-nly-shares-bought-by-flinton-capital-management-llc-updated-updated.html.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.