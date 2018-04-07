Anthem (ANTM) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.19

News stories about Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anthem earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0966641369731 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Anthem stock traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.78. 1,786,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,577. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $164.65 and a fifty-two week high of $267.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $59,002.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Anthem had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 20,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.23, for a total value of $4,688,899.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $15,921,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,043 shares in the company, valued at $31,616,722.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,746 shares of company stock worth $48,887,779 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/anthem-antm-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-19.html.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.