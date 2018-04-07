Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aon plc Class A earned a news sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.2835581120758 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of AON traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.20. The stock had a trading volume of 682,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,166. Aon plc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The stock has a market cap of $34,507.12, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aon plc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of Aon plc Class A from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $144.22 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aon plc Class A from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.08.

In related news, General Counsel Peter M. Lieb sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total transaction of $227,537.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,540,018.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter M. Lieb sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $593,838.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,477 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

