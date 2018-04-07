Citigroup Raises Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $166.00

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aon plc Class A from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Aon plc Class A from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.22 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Wells Fargo set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Aon plc Class A and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Aon plc Class A in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aon plc Class A from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.08.

Shares of Aon plc Class A stock opened at $138.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Aon plc Class A has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $152.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,507.12, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Aon plc Class A (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.01. Aon plc Class A had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Aon plc Class A’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc Class A will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. O’connor sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,859,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,361,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 2,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $299,823.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,842.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,477 shares of company stock worth $17,453,753 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 71.3% during the third quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc Class A by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc Class A during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc Class A Company Profile

Aon plc (Aon) is a global provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, and human resource consulting and outsourcing, delivering distinctive client value via risk management and workforce productivity solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Risk Solutions and Human Resource (HR) Solutions.

