Apollo Global Management (APO) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

APO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.75.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.62. 603,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,967. The firm has a market cap of $6,088.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Apollo Global Management has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $37.35.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $869.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.38 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 62.94% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $163,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.34 per share, with a total value of $3,034,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,091,842 shares of company stock valued at $173,113,138. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,906,000 after purchasing an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 3,093,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,943 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $77,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,233,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,278,000 after acquiring an additional 443,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4,894.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 746,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,481,000 after acquiring an additional 731,928 shares in the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/apollo-global-management-apo-given-new-33-00-price-target-at-deutsche-bank.html.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.