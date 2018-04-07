AppCoins Achieves Market Cap of $31.91 Million (CRYPTO:APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One AppCoins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00004563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, AppCoins has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $31.91 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002916 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00672437 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00177969 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056059 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppCoins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.