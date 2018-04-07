First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 9,475 Shares of Apple (AAPL)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,475 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.1% of First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 301.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,003,587 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,880,992,000 after buying an additional 15,018,790 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15,559.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,449,961 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,241,383,000 after buying an additional 3,845,363 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 9,166.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $598,497,000 after buying an additional 3,841,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 784,734.3% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after buying an additional 3,295,884 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $168.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $870,751.38, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,194,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs set a $159.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.52.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/apple-aapl-shares-sold-by-first-citizens-bank-trust-co-updated-updated.html.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.