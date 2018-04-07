Apple’s (AAPL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $175.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock. Nomura’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS set a $190.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.52.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.38. 34,945,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,357,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $870,751.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $183.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total transaction of $2,938,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1,517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 178,109 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,651,000 after acquiring an additional 167,099 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 24,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 1,455,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $209,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 60,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

