Applied Materials (AMAT) Research Coverage Started at UBS

UBS assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, 247wallst.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Vetr downgraded Applied Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $62.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Applied Materials from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $57,041.80, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 18.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $922,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,731,161.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,984,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $284,833,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 631.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,962,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,889,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,521,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,121,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $568,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

