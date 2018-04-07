Morgan Stanley Boosts Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target to $75.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APTV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Jaffray set a $105.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.86.

APTV opened at $83.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $22,835.64, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.49. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $61.73 and a twelve month high of $96.91.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.05). Aptiv had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Aptiv will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Paja sold 6,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $578,906.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. BB&T Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, formerly Delphi Automotive PLC, is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, and Electronics & Safety.

