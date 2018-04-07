Contrasting Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) and The Competition

Aqua America (NYSE: WTR) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aqua America to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aqua America and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aqua America 0 4 3 0 2.43 Aqua America Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Aqua America currently has a consensus price target of $38.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.39%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.07%. Given Aqua America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aqua America is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aqua America and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aqua America 29.61% 12.68% 3.81% Aqua America Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of Aqua America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Aqua America shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Aqua America pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Aqua America pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Aqua America has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aqua America and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aqua America $809.53 million $239.73 million 24.59 Aqua America Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Aqua America has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Aqua America is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Aqua America has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aqua America’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aqua America beats its peers on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc. Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc. (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure). Aqua Resources, Inc. provides water and wastewater service through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties close to its utility companies’ service territories, and offers, through a third party, water and sewer line repair service and protection solutions to households. Aqua Infrastructure provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry. The Company owns several wastewater collection systems that convey the wastewater to a municipally-owned facility for treatment.

