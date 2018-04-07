Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) Trading Up 4.2% This Week

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Aragon has a market cap of $63.18 million and approximately $227,662.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for about $2.40 or 0.00034278 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Bittrex, EtherDelta and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Aragon has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007037 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002927 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00673693 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014341 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00177800 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon launched on May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,356,214 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon is a decentralized platform built on the Ethereum network. It allows users to manage entire organizations on the blockchain offering several tools that allow users to managed these decentralized organizations with efficiency. The ANT will enable its holders to govern the Aragon Network. “

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, HitBTC and EtherDelta. It is not currently possible to purchase Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

