ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) to Issue $0.05 Apr 18 Dividend

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) announced a apr 18 dividend on Thursday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Shares of ARX opened at C$14.18 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.88 and a 12-month high of C$19.09.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.06. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of C$340.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.00 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARX shares. Raymond James Financial cut ARC Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$20.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.15.

In related news, insider Lisa Ann Olsen acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,578.00. Also, Director Harold N. Kvisle acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$12.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,640.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,300 shares of company stock worth $260,278.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily has interest in four core areas located in Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

