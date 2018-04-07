ArcBest Corp (ARCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.39 Million

Analysts forecast that ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $690.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $678.30 million to $695.64 million. ArcBest reported sales of $651.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $690.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.18 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. ArcBest had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $710.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 7.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 47,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 8.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCB stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.95. 241,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,443. ArcBest has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.40, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation is a holding company of businesses providing integrated logistics solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Asset-Based, which consists of ABF Freight System, Inc and other subsidiaries; ArcBest, which represents the consolidation of the operations of the Premium Logistics, Transportation Management and Household Goods Moving Services segments, and FleetNet, which includes the results of operations of FleetNet America, Inc (FleetNet).

