Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Buckingham Research raised Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.64 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens raised Archer Daniels Midland from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs raised Archer Daniels Midland from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.30 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.65.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,960,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,261. Archer Daniels Midland has a one year low of $38.59 and a one year high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $24,829.23, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $16.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 55.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,923.9% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, and Origination. The company offers oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley; and structured trade finance, as well as processes wheat into wheat flour.

