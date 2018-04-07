Archrock (AROC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11

Media headlines about Archrock (NYSE:AROC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 46.0870678991072 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Shares of NYSE AROC remained flat at $$9.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,178,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $638.54, a PE ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.92. Archrock has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $13.65.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.88 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Archrock (AROC) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.11” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/archrock-aroc-receives-news-sentiment-score-of-0-11.html.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.