Archrock, Inc. (AROC) Receives $13.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.29.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archrock and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray raised shares of Archrock from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Archrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Archrock stock remained flat at $$8.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,095,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,789. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.88 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $365,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 447.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 129,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

