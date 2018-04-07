Archrock Partners (APLP) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.08

News coverage about Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Archrock Partners earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the energy company an impact score of 46.9238483625174 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Archrock Partners stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.44, a PE ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.00. Archrock Partners has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $141.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.97 million. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on APLP. JPMorgan Chase raised Archrock Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Archrock Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Archrock Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Archrock Partners (APLP) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.08” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/archrock-partners-aplp-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-08-updated-updated.html.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.