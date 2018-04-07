Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, March 22nd, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APLP. BidaskClub cut Archrock Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine cut Archrock Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archrock Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Archrock Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock Partners has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Archrock Partners stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $906.45, a PE ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.00. Archrock Partners has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.04.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $141.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Archrock Partners will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Archrock Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its stake in Archrock Partners by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 1,185,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after acquiring an additional 441,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Archrock Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,548,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,178,000 after acquiring an additional 117,210 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Archrock Partners by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,984 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,281,000 after acquiring an additional 715,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Archrock Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 491,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 10,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase to “Overweight”” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/archrock-partners-aplp-upgraded-to-overweight-by-jpmorgan-chase-co-updated-updated.html.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.