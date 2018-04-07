Argan (AGX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Argan (NYSE:AGX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, April 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:AGX opened at $43.15 on Friday. Argan has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $72.70. The company has a market capitalization of $674.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.90.

AGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, start-up, and operation services for approximately 76 facilities with approximately 14,500 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

