Arista Networks (ANET) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media coverage about Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arista Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 44.7867817939142 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 16th. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.60.

Arista Networks stock traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.72. The stock had a trading volume of 826,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,327. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19,410.02, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Arista Networks has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $311.67.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $467.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.82 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jayshree Ullal sold 4,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.39, for a total transaction of $1,476,890.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,401. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.76, for a total value of $4,008,389.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,234,852.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,166 shares of company stock valued at $26,069,035 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

