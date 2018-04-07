Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th.

Arlington Asset Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.4% per year over the last three years. Arlington Asset Investment has a payout ratio of 360.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:AI opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $315.45, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.17.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. Arlington Asset Investment had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 4.68%.

AI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Arlington Asset Investment from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.45.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/arlington-asset-investment-ai-to-go-ex-dividend-on-march-28th-updated-updated.html.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.