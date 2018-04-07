Armadale Capital (ACP) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

Armadale Capital (LON:ACP)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Separately, Beaufort Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Armadale Capital in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

ACP stock opened at GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday. Armadale Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.67 ($0.04).

Armadale Capital Company Profile

Armadale Capital Plc focuses on investing in and developing a portfolio of investments in natural resources and related sectors in Africa. The company holds a 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite Project located in south-east Tanzania; and an 85% interest in Mpokoto Gold Project located in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

