ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 12.28% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ArQule, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in the research and development of next-generation, small-molecule cancer therapeutics. The Company’s targeted, broad-spectrum products and research programs are focused on key biological processes that are central to cancer. ArQule’s lead clinical-stage products have been generated from two scientific platforms: Cancer Survival Protein modulation and Activated Checkpoint Therapy. The Cancer Survival Protein modulation platform has generated a clinical-stage product that mediates its effects by inhibiting the activity of a molecule known as c-Met, which plays multiple roles in cancer cell growth, survival, invasion, angiogenesis and metastasis. The ACT platform is designed to kill cancer cells selectively while sparing normal cells through direct activation of DNA damage response/checkpoint pathways. The Company’s lead ACT program, based on the E2F-1 pathway, is partnered with Roche. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARQL. Needham & Company LLC raised ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley started coverage on ArQule in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on ArQule in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

NASDAQ:ARQL opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. ArQule has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.10, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. research analysts expect that ArQule will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $6,674,584.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQL. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036,784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 315,203 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of ArQule during the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ArQule by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/arqule-arql-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArQule (ARQL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.