ArQule (ARQL) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.87, but opened at $2.94. ArQule shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 2616562 shares trading hands.

ARQL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of ArQule in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Leerink Swann raised shares of ArQule from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $256.98, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.83.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. analysts predict that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 2,301,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $6,674,584.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the third quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,121,000 after buying an additional 9,036,784 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 99,964 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArQule by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “ArQule (ARQL) Shares Gap Up to $2.94” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/arqule-arql-shares-gap-up-to-2-94.html.

About ArQule

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is tivantinib (ARQ 197), a small molecule inhibitor of the c-Met receptor tyrosine kinase and its biological pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver cancer.

Receive News & Ratings for ArQule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArQule and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.