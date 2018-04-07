Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.07 Million

Analysts forecast that Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) will post $32.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Array Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.94 million. Array Biopharma posted sales of $33.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Array Biopharma will report full year sales of $32.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.50 million to $146.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $186.01 million per share, with estimates ranging from $139.84 million to $260.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Array Biopharma.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 98.51% and a negative return on equity of 107.79%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ARRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Group upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Array Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

In other Array Biopharma news, insider Victor Sandor sold 156,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $2,763,043.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $102,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,332.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,705 shares of company stock valued at $4,851,885. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,008,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602,999 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,686,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,252,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,112,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $15,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,667. Array Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $3,176.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 1.73.

About Array Biopharma

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

