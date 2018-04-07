Array Biopharma Inc (ARRY) Position Decreased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY trimmed its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,067 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARRY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 274.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,008,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602,999 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Array Biopharma by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,686,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 2,283,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,252,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Array Biopharma by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,112,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,039,000 after buying an additional 1,338,377 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC bought a new position in Array Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 7,500 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total transaction of $102,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 8,689 shares of Array Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $133,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,705 shares of company stock worth $4,851,885 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Array Biopharma from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Swann lifted their price target on Array Biopharma from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $14.94 on Friday. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 107.79% and a negative net margin of 98.51%. The company had revenue of $42.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Array Biopharma Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of targeted small molecule drugs to treat patients afflicted with cancer. The Company’s programs include approximately three cancer drugs, binimetinib, encorafenib and selumetinib (partnered with AstraZeneca, PLC).

