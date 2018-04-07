Comcast Co. (CMCSA) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,074,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100,430 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.37% of Comcast worth $683,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,026. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 190,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $8,109,037.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,214,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,641,615.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,951 shares of company stock valued at $52,377,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.12. 33,683,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,782,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $44.00. The firm has a market cap of $160,699.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The cable giant reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Cowen started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS decreased their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/arrowstreet-capital-limited-partnership-raises-stake-in-comcast-co-cmcsa-updated.html.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.