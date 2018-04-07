ArtByte (ABY) Price Up 1.6% This Week

ArtByte (CURRENCY:ABY) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 31st. One ArtByte coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, ArtByte has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. ArtByte has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $11,014.00 worth of ArtByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.69 or 0.01679410 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004518 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015437 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00023758 BTC.

ArtByte Coin Profile

ArtByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2014. ArtByte’s total supply is 792,537,250 coins. ArtByte’s official website is www.artbyte.me. ArtByte’s official Twitter account is @artbyteme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ArtByte is /r/ArtByte.

According to CryptoCompare, “Artists can receive and spend (cash in) ArtByte , just as you would cash-in airline mileage points or credit card bonus points. This provides real financial support for their careers. Additionally artists gain increased exposure (at no cost) on ArtByte’s social media and forum. “

Buying and Selling ArtByte

ArtByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is not currently possible to purchase ArtByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArtByte must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArtByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

