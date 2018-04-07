Artemis VCT (LON:AAM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AAM traded up GBX 76.23 ($1.07) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 77 ($1.08). The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,564. Artemis VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 62.50 ($0.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 84.89 ($1.19).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/artemis-vct-aam-plans-gbx-8-dividend.html.

About Artemis VCT

Artemis VCT Plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT), whose business is to buy and sell investments. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital and income growth and to generate tax-free capital and income distributions. The Company is engaged in the business of investing in shares and securities issued by companies operating in the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Artemis VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artemis VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.