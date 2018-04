Artesian Resources (ARTNA) versus Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ: ARTNA) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Artesian Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Artesian Resources and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artesian Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Artesian Resources Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Artesian Resources currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.96%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.14%. Given Artesian Resources’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artesian Resources is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Artesian Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artesian Resources 17.00% 10.36% 3.13% Artesian Resources Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Volatility and Risk

Artesian Resources has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Artesian Resources’ peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Artesian Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Artesian Resources pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Artesian Resources is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.8% of Artesian Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Artesian Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Artesian Resources and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Artesian Resources $82.24 million $13.98 million 15.92 Artesian Resources Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Artesian Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Artesian Resources. Artesian Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Artesian Resources peers beat Artesian Resources on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware. It also provides contract water and wastewater services; water, sewer, and internal service line protection plans; and wastewater management services, as well as design, construction, and engineering services. In addition, the company offers services to other water utilities, including operations and billing functions; and owns real estate properties, including land for office buildings, a water treatment plant, and wastewater facility. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 84,200 metered water customers in Delaware, 2,300 metered water customers in Maryland, and 40 customers in Pennsylvania through 1,293 miles of transmission and distribution mains. Artesian Resources Corporation was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.