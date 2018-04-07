Artex Coin (ATX) Price Tops $0.0026

Artex Coin (CURRENCY:ATX) traded 24.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. Over the last seven days, Artex Coin has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Artex Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Artex Coin has a market cap of $48,609.00 and approximately $120.00 worth of Artex Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pura (PURA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003745 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00064315 BTC.

Arcade Token (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000405 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000910 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Artex Coin Profile

Artex Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2016. Artex Coin’s total supply is 268,781,750 coins and its circulating supply is 18,781,750 coins. The official website for Artex Coin is www.atxcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Artex Coin

Artex Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Artex Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artex Coin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Artex Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

