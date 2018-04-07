Arvest Bank Trust Division Has $1.32 Million Holdings in AT&T (NYSE:T)

Arvest Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 367,489,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,865,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104,136 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,356,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,677,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,299 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,677,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,650,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,360,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,633,000 after buying an additional 1,263,645 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE T traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 25,108,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,359,238. AT&T has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $220,267.33, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.83 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

In other news, CEO John Donovan bought 27,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $99,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $99,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

