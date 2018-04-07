Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) and Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Head to Head Survey

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE: ASPN) and Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Beacon Roofing Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Aerogels -17.31% -18.70% -15.83% Beacon Roofing Supply 3.29% 9.60% 4.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Aspen Aerogels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Beacon Roofing Supply shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Aerogels and Beacon Roofing Supply’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Aerogels $111.63 million 0.89 -$19.32 million ($0.83) -5.04 Beacon Roofing Supply $4.38 billion 0.83 $100.86 million $2.18 24.49

Beacon Roofing Supply has higher revenue and earnings than Aspen Aerogels. Aspen Aerogels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beacon Roofing Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Aerogels has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beacon Roofing Supply has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aspen Aerogels and Beacon Roofing Supply, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Aerogels 0 1 0 0 2.00 Beacon Roofing Supply 0 3 7 0 2.70

Aspen Aerogels currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.64%. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus price target of $59.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.44%. Given Aspen Aerogels’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Aspen Aerogels is more favorable than Beacon Roofing Supply.

Summary

Beacon Roofing Supply beats Aspen Aerogels on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in energy infrastructure facilities. The Company also performs contract research services for various federal and non-federal government agencies, including the Department of Defense, the Department of Energy and other institutions. Its product lines include Pyrogel and Cryogel. The Company provides Pyrogel XT/XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in high temperature operating systems; Pyrogel XTF, which provides protection against fire; Cryogel Z, which is designed for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market, and Spaceloft Subsea, which is used in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production. It also offers Spaceloft for use in building and construction market, and Cryogel X201, which is used in cold system designs consisting of refrigerated appliances, cold storage equipment and aerospace systems.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. Its non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products. The company also provides complementary building products, such as vinyl, wood, and fiber cement sidings; and stone veneers, windows, doors, skylights, and gutters and downspouts, as well as decking and railing, sealants, air barriers, water proofing, building insulation, concrete restoration systems, and millwork products. In addition, it offers value-added services, including advice and assistance on product identification, specification, and technical support; job site delivery, rooftop loading, and logistical services; tapered insulation design and related layout services; metal fabrication and related metal roofing design and layout services; trade credit; and marketing support for contractors. As of November 20, 2017, the company operated through a network of 383 branches in 48 states of the United States and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

