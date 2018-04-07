Astro 24-Hour Volume Tops $67.00 (ASTRO)

Astro (CURRENCY:ASTRO) traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One Astro token can currently be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00019183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Astro has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Astro has a total market capitalization of $4.45 million and approximately $67.00 worth of Astro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00674555 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014403 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00178372 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036363 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00055135 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Astro Profile

Astro’s genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Astro’s total supply is 6,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,313,833 tokens. Astro’s official message board is medium.com/astronaut-capital. Astro’s official Twitter account is @astronautcap. The official website for Astro is astronaut.capital. The Reddit community for Astro is /r/astronautcapital.

Astro Token Trading

Astro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta. It is not currently possible to buy Astro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astro must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

