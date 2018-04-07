AT Bancorp Sells 13,440 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)

AT Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. AT Bancorp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Mork Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 129,450 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delaney Dennis R lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 31,455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65,214.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Vetr lowered CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.66 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $77.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.81.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “AT Bancorp Sells 13,440 Shares of CVS Health (CVS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/at-bancorp-has-661000-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated-updated.html.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.