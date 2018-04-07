Atlantic Power (AT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Power Corporation is an independent electric power producer that owns interests in a diversified portfolio of independent, non-utility power generation projects and one transmission line situated in major U.S. markets. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AT. ValuEngine cut shares of Atlantic Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Atlantic Power and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Atlantic Power presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.58.

Shares of Atlantic Power stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 570,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,352. The stock has a market cap of $255.22, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.69. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -39.22.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.20 million. Atlantic Power had a positive return on equity of 36.16% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantic Power will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Cofelice purchased 20,000 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 634,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,000.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James J. Moore, Jr. purchased 15,394 shares of Atlantic Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $31,557.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,637. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 48,894 shares of company stock valued at $101,908. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 11,324,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,744,000 after buying an additional 2,643,352 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,474,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,412,000 after buying an additional 1,658,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 18.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,813,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 1,082,104 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 626,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 396,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 314,592 shares during the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Power Company Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation (Atlantic Power) owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. The Company's power generation projects sell electricity to utilities and other commercial customers. Atlantic Power's segments include East U.S., West U.S. and Canada.

