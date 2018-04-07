Financial Analysis: Atlas Air (AAWW) and Its Rivals

Atlas Air (NASDAQ: AAWW) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, nonscheduled” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Atlas Air to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Atlas Air has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air’s competitors have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Air and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Air 10.36% 8.27% 2.85% Atlas Air Competitors -2.27% -3.75% -1.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.4% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Atlas Air shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Air and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Air 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atlas Air Competitors 20 105 101 4 2.39

Atlas Air presently has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.86%. As a group, “Air transportation, nonscheduled” companies have a potential downside of 6.14%. Given Atlas Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Atlas Air is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Air and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Air $2.16 billion $223.47 million 12.32 Atlas Air Competitors $989.47 million $7.97 million 3.08

Atlas Air has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Atlas Air is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Atlas Air beats its competitors on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Atlas Air Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers. It also provides cargo and passenger aircraft charter services to the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command, charter brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers; and aircraft and engines dry leasing services. The company also serves express delivery providers, as well as e-commerce retailers. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

