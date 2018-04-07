ATN Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. In the last seven days, ATN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATN has a market cap of $8.49 million and approximately $27,147.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00005732 BTC on major exchanges including Allcoin, AEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002926 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00676751 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014224 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00178992 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036491 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053945 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,341,978 tokens. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official website is atn.io.

ATN Token Trading

ATN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, AEX and BigONE. It is not possible to purchase ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

