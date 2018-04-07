ATN International Inc (ATNI) Receives $63.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATNI. TheStreet raised ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ATN International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th.

ATN International (NASDAQ ATNI) traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.06. The company had a trading volume of 840 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,562. The firm has a market cap of $968.42, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.49. ATN International has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. ATN International had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.54%. equities analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. ATN International’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other ATN International news, SVP Leonard Q. Slap sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $86,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,464. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin D. Benincasa sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $360,315.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,563 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of ATN International by 44.6% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ATN International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of ATN International by 218.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 12,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc (ATN), formerly Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc, is a holding company. The Company’s segments include U.S. Telecom, International Telecom and Renewable Energy. In the United States, it provides wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services in rural markets to national, regional, local and selected international wireless carriers.

