Atomic Coin (CRYPTO:ATOM) Price Tops $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Atomic Coin (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Atomic Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Atomic Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges. Atomic Coin has a market capitalization of $200,290.00 and $795.00 worth of Atomic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00659192 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006161 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003571 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00100013 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00028021 BTC.

About Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Atomic Coin’s total supply is 15,234,113 tokens. Atomic Coin’s official Twitter account is @AtomcoinProject.

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic Coin is an hybrid PoW/PoS using the Scrypt algorithm. 100% PoS interest will be reduced after 3 months after launch. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Coin

Atomic Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not currently possible to purchase Atomic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atomic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

