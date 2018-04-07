AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.77 Million

Brokerages predict that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $45.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $46.70 million. AtriCure reported sales of $41.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $45.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.00 million to $195.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.07 million per share, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $222.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATRC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 17th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Sunday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

In other AtriCure news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $68,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in AtriCure by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in AtriCure by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 229,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 59,200 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 193,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,047. The company has a market capitalization of $693.28, a P/E ratio of -24.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.87. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

