Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) will post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Audentes Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Audentes Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.22) to ($2.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Audentes Therapeutics.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Audentes Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

BOLD stock opened at $28.11 on Friday. Audentes Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $1,061.35, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,386,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 414,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,967,133.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,138,107 shares of company stock valued at $39,502,022 in the last three months. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

