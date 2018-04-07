Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BOLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. HC Wainwright set a $37.00 target price on shares of Audentes Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.56.

BOLD opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Audentes Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.90 and a twelve month high of $41.80.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.09. research analysts forecast that Audentes Therapeutics will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Audentes Therapeutics news, VP Suyash Prasad sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $234,234. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 433,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $15,210,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,138,107 shares of company stock valued at $39,502,022. Company insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOLD. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 231.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 1,086.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 128.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients suffering from diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT982, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 that is in preclinical studies to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

