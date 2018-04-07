Augur Trading Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Augur has a market capitalization of $270.58 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Augur has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $24.60 or 0.00358731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mr. Exchange, Kraken, IDEX and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007073 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002908 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.13 or 0.00672701 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00180251 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036690 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Augur

Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prediction markets are widely considered the best forecasting tool. Augur is an open, global platform where anyone anywhere can create, monitor or trade in prediction markets about any topic. Think of it as an “Early Warning System'' with the most accurate event forecasts, a potential “Google Search”, “Bloomberg Terminal” or “Reuters Terminal” for crowdsourced event forecasts. The system plans to use the “Wisdom of Crowds'' (“collective intelligence'') via market incentives, “Long Tail'' dynamics and blockchain technology to securely generate a more accurate, robust and unfiltered array of dynamic event forecasts than any alternative can match. Augur is decentralized, self-regulating, pseudonymous and autonomous. It offers the promise of markets without exposure to counterparty risk, principal-agent problems or central points of control, failure or censorship. No person is ever in direct control of someone else’s funds or in a position to single-handedly threaten the system’s integrity. The software is comprised of smart contracts perpetually deployed on a blockchain network, which enables applications deployed to be immune to local outages while benefiting from the entire community's security. All interactions with markets are communicated as database transactions between unique accounts powered by immutable software instructions. “

Augur Token Trading

Augur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, ChaoEX, Abucoins, Livecoin, BigONE, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Exrates, Kraken, Mercatox, Gatecoin, Gatehub, Qryptos, Poloniex, Liqui, HitBTC, RippleFox, Radar Relay, Upbit, Cobinhood, IDEX and Mr. Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase Augur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Augur must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

